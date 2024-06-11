by Newt Gingrich

As the establishment press is focused on the current political circus, America and our European allies may be on the edge of a big war — for which we are totally unprepared.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, recently warned that if Western-provided weapons struck Russia, Moscow would extract “fatal consequences.”

To be clear: I support Ukraine making direct attacks into Russia. However, we must take this threat from Mr. Ryabkov seriously. That means thinking through a strategy for dealing with a Russian attack, preparing to survive, and ultimately winning a possible conflict.

