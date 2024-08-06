by Newt Gingrich

Vice President Harris wants you to think her experience as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general proves she is tough on crime. The historic record, though, proves that Ms. Harris was routinely pro-criminal and anti-law enforcement.

In a controversial decision just four months after she took office, Ms. Harris refused to ask for the death penalty for a violent criminal who had fired 14 shots into an undercover police officer, Larry Espinoza.

“I want to be very clear,” Ms. Harris had previously said, “in the city and county of San Francisco, anyone who murders a police officer engaged in his or her duties will be met with the most severe consequences.”

