by Newt Gingrich

The reactions to Vice President Harris’s interview on “60 Minutes” have been beyond brutal. There is a sense that she failed to meet any reasonable threshold of potential presidential competence.

It’s a real problem for Ms. Harris. The “60 Minutes” interview has been critiqued much more harshly than her earlier interviews. The follow-up interviews on shows that already favor her, such as the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and “The View,” simply do not offset how badly she performs when faced with serious questions.

The hurdle for Ms. Harris is reality. In a world with multiple life and death crises, being nervous and unable to answer questions undermines her potential to be commander-in-chief. Americans know the world is dangerous, and they know that those dangers can directly affect their lives.

