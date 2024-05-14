by Newt Gingrich

The elite press and Democrats need to get something straight. Hamas is a terrorist force dedicated to the proposition that “no Jew will remain” in Israel. After Hamas launched the worst terrorist violence in modern times — and promised to do it again until Israel was destroyed — the Israeli government on a broad war coalition basis decided to launch a campaign to destroy Hamas.

Hamas has always hidden behind civilians and placed its military assets under hospitals, schools, and apartment buildings. It has also routinely stolen humanitarian aid to build and maintain its underground tunnel system, which is the size of the London subway.

Any effort to destroy Hamas would inherently involve threatening civilians and creating scenes which look horrible to people whose lives and families are not threatened with extermination. This is by Hamas’s design.

Read More on NY Sun

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: