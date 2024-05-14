Why, Despite Biden and the Democrats, Israel Is Bent on Defeating Hamas at Rafah
One is either for Israel defeating its terrorist enemies even with risk to innocent persons behind whom Hamas is hiding — or one is for the survival of Hamas even with its mortal threat to every Israeli.
by Newt Gingrich
The elite press and Democrats need to get something straight. Hamas is a terrorist force dedicated to the proposition that “no Jew will remain” in Israel. After Hamas launched the worst terrorist violence in modern times — and promised to do it again until Israel was destroyed — the Israeli government on a broad war coalition basis decided to launch a campaign to destroy Hamas.
Hamas has always hidden behind civilians and placed its military assets under hospitals, schools, and apartment buildings. It has also routinely stolen humanitarian aid to build and maintain its underground tunnel system, which is the size of the London subway.
Any effort to destroy Hamas would inherently involve threatening civilians and creating scenes which look horrible to people whose lives and families are not threatened with extermination. This is by Hamas’s design.