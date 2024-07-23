by Newt Gingrich

When President Trump chose Senator Vance as his vice presidential nominee, it was the result of a months-long process of thinking and evaluating.

Trump repeatedly asked people for their advice about a wide range of possible vice presidential choices.

Virtually every plausible potential nominee participated in one or more campaign rallies — and got a chance to show his or her capabilities with Trump watching. It was an extended variation of his hit TV show “The Apprentice.” Of course, the key phrase in this version was not “you’re fired.” It was “you’re chosen.”

