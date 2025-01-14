by Newt Gingrich

There is growing evidence that Communist China is engaged in an enormous cyber offensive to gather data about America — and acquire the ability to infiltrate and control our systems.

Because there is no bloodshed, uniformed military, or obvious battlefield, most Americans don’t realize we are in a new cyber Cold War with the People’s Republic of China — and the Chinese Communist Party which runs it.

China is a totalitarian state. The government and Communist Party monitor everything. It is impossible to believe the constant cyber spying, infiltration, and groundwork for a cyber-attack on our infrastructure are happening because of random bad actors.

