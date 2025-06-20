by Newt Gingrich

Many in Washington are debating whether America should step in to help Israel finish eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.

I don’t know of any serious person who wants Iran to develop nuclear weapons, but there is much concern over the possibility of creating a new American forever war in the Middle East. Part of this debate stems from confusion about who President Trump is — and the huge difference between war fighting and war winning.

Tragically, the American military has spent far more time thinking about, investing in, and practicing for war fighting than developing strategies and systems for war winning. This was an issue during the Vietnam War and most recently during the 20-year Afghanistan War.

