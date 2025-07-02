by Newt Gingrich

Every congressional Democrat who voted against President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill voted to inflict an amazing amount of pain on the American people.

If they had succeeded and killed the bill, the results would have been a disaster.

Failing to pass the bill would have triggered the largest tax increase in American history. Ninety-one percent of taxpayers would have seen their standard deductions halved. The average taxpayer would have seen a 22 percent tax increase. Failed passage would have also prevented tipped workers and those who work overtime from receiving a $1,700 tax cut – and blocked tax relief for middle- and low-income seniors.

The average family of four would have paid an extra $1,700 in taxes (about nine weeks’ worth of groceries). Killing the bill would have cut the Child Tax Credit in half for 40 million families – and erased $1,000 investment accounts for American newborns.

About 26 million small businesses would have seen their tax rate hike to 43 percent. The Alternative Minimum Tax would have returned for 7 million taxpayers. Two million family-owned farms would have seen the death tax exemption slashed by half. About 6 million jobs would have evaporated – and the national GDP would have lost $1 trillion. This all would have erased the economic growth the bill will create – which translates to about a $13,000 increase in take home wages.

Beyond their pocketbooks, Americans would have been much less safe if Democrats had succeeded.

Under President Joe Biden and the Democrats, the American border was wide open. Millions of illegal immigrants poured into the country. By the end of Biden’s term, more than 660,000 noncitizens with criminal records were inside the U.S. Hundreds were on terror watchlists. Just last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 130 Iranian nationals, including an alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sniper and a known Hezbollah operative.

President Trump has restored order at the border and cut illegal crossings by 95 percent. But stopping the bill could have rolled back his progress.

Those who voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill voted for keeping dangerous illegal immigrants in our communities – and allowing more to enter the country. They voted to stop the largest deportation effort in history, the completion of the border wall, and the hiring of more federal immigration personnel. They also voted against hiring more attorneys and judges to expedite immigration processes.

Those who voted against the bill also voted against the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system – and expansion of our naval fleet. They voted to allow America’s arsenal of munitions to deplete and critical systems necessary for deterrence to stagnate.

Additionally, defeating the bill would have withheld $9 billion for improved housing, education, health care, and childcare for members of our military and their families.

Those who voted against the bill voted to sustain the current bloated, wasteful, and inefficient federal government. They voted against historic spending cuts. They voted to let the $37 trillion national debt keep climbing – and to let ballooning interest payments continue to outpace our defense spending.

Those who voted “no” voted to keep more than $700 billion in wasteful Medicaid spending for illegal immigrants and able-bodied adults who can work but choose not to. They voted to keep paying almost $120 billion for people who cheat or abuse the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. They voted to keep spending $500 billion on Green New Deal giveaways and luxury electric vehicle credits – and to sustain $300 billion on losses from unpaid student loans.

Finally, those who voted against the bill voted to cripple President Trump’s effort to make American energy affordable, reliable, and abundant. They voted to decrease American energy production and weaken our overall energy security.

Further, they voted to maintain complex and confusing permitting processes and restrict critical domestic mineral mining development. In short, those who voted “no” voted to help China, weaken the United States, and increase your utility costs.

So, when the Democrats voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill, they voted to raise taxes on all Americans, make gas and groceries more expensive, open the border, kill jobs, grow our deficit, and make America less safe. They are determined to stop President Trump’s agenda – no matter how many Americans are hurt.

