by Newt Gingrich

Vice President Harris’s choice of Governor Walz of Minnesota teaches us a lot about who she is — and where her administration would go.

Ms. Harris had the opportunity to pick Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes could be the decisive margin in the presidential election. Mr. Shapiro’s 61 percent approval rating from Pennsylvania voters made him an attractive choice.

Furthermore, his support for fracking would strengthen the Democratic Party in dealing with high energy prices (and Western Pennsylvania has two of the four largest natural gas reserves in the entire world). Being pro-energy is being pro-jobs and pro-Pennsylvania.

