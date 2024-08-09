Vice President Harris’s Choice of Walz Teaches Voters a Lot About Who She Is
The Trump-Walz contrast will play out much differently with voters than it does among Democratic Party insiders.
by Newt Gingrich
Vice President Harris’s choice of Governor Walz of Minnesota teaches us a lot about who she is — and where her administration would go.
Ms. Harris had the opportunity to pick Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes could be the decisive margin in the presidential election. Mr. Shapiro’s 61 percent approval rating from Pennsylvania voters made him an attractive choice.
Furthermore, his support for fracking would strengthen the Democratic Party in dealing with high energy prices (and Western Pennsylvania has two of the four largest natural gas reserves in the entire world). Being pro-energy is being pro-jobs and pro-Pennsylvania.