by Newt Gingrich

As a former Speaker of the House and an historian, I am watching the market meltdown and ensuing financial panic with skepticism.

Everyone should look at their stocks around August of 2026. I subscribe to the Warren Buffett theory of buying carefully for the long run rather than timing the market. Volatility over the next few months will make accurate projections impossible.

President Trump is pursuing the most intense, aggressive changes in modern American history. His re-election and presidency represent the fifth large shift since the founding of the Republic. Presidents Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt preceded Mr. Trump as historic change agents.

