Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cloud and Sioux's avatar
Cloud and Sioux
14h

Oh for God’s sake, aren’t you dead yet? You have caused enough trouble.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gingrich 360
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture