by Newt Gingrich

President Trump’s amazing Middle East tour last week underscores how much the world has changed — and how hard it is for some to adjust to that change.

We all have memories and ideas from the past which limit our ability to understand the present and anticipate the future.

Dubai is now a city of 3.8 million. It is home to the Burj Khalifa, which houses the world’s tallest hotel and an amazing restaurant on the 122nd floor. Dubai’s illuminated skyline is a reminder that the center of wealth has shifted a long way from the world of 1970.

