The Chuck Schumer Shutdown has begun. Republicans should not panic. They should continue insisting on a clean continuing resolution. This is what the American people want. Republicans should have faith in them.

So far, the messaging between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Senate leader, John Thune, and Speaker Mike Johnson has been about perfect.

They have kept up the chorus: They have passed a clean continuing resolution to fund government through the House, and they want to pass the same bill through the Senate.

Read More on the NYSun