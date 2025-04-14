by Newt Gingrich

In February, President Trump signed an executive order calling for “radical transparency” in health care costs and quality. It called for “the disclosure of the actual prices of items and services, not estimates”

It is hard to exaggerate the potential importance of this order.

For decades, health care has been the largest single sector of the American economy (nearly 18 percent of gross domestic product). It has also been virtually impossible to price accurately. In fact, many insurance companies have contracts that explicitly block companies from learning what the true prices are.

