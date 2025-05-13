by Newt Gingrich

President Trump entered office determined to get a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war. He repeatedly said his goal was to stop the killing.

Mr. Trump was even willing to concede a few wins to President Putin. He recognized Russian possession of Crimea, accepted that occupied territory in Eastern Ukraine would remain in Russia’s control, and agreed to leave Ukraine out of NATO.

Mr. Trump’s concessions to Mr. Putin were so one-sided and painful that it was extremely difficult for President Zelensky. This led to a complete blowup at a White House meeting.

Read More on NY Sun

Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.