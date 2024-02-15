by Newt Gingrich

I have lately written and focused on the history of Watergate, because I find it deeply didactic for understanding American politics and power today.

For instance, after having lived through what happened to President Richard Nixon over Watergate, President Donald Trump had the benefit of understanding how the establishment’s legal-political-money-media lynch mob operates. This understanding has largely allowed him to navigate through the attacks in ways Nixon simply couldn’t.

But Watergate is only one data point in mapping out how the establishment tries to destroy its enemies within and outside the law.

One of the most amazing things about the establishment’s Watergate effort against Nixon is that Nixon’s predecessors, Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson, had done far more illegal things. The allegations with which Nixon was personally charged pale in comparison. Even more astounding, many of the people who worked to destroy Nixon had been directly involved in breaking the law in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations. It is stunning in retrospect how hypocritical Nixon’s enemies were.

Author’s Note: The complex patterns that have led to the greatest crisis of constitutional government and rule of law since the Civil War are far bigger, involve far more people, and are ultimately more dangerous to American freedom than the personal dishonesty and criminality of the Biden family. This “American Despotism” series in The American Spectator will provide a clear history of the weaponization of government, which has violated the Constitution and corrupted the rule of law. While each article will be complete and stand-alone, together they will combine to fully describe the patterns that now threaten to destroy the foundation of individual freedom — the hallmark of the American system.

