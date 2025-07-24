by Newt Gingrich

The 2026 election will become a simple choice. Do Americans want the Donald J. Trump Boom or the Democrats’ Gloom?

If you back out of the daily flood of stories about gossip, maneuvering, and supposed crises of the day, a huge pattern is building which will only become more evident.

By July 2026, the pattern will be a huge Trump-Republican economic boom. The Democrats will be mired gloom and trying to drag Americans down with them.

Amazingly, we are seeing a mirror image repeat of the historic pattern which led President Franklin D. Roosevelt to crush the Republican Party, grow a massive majority Democratic Party, and establish a pattern of government and politics which has lasted from 1933 to today.

In the Roosevelt majority building process, the President was dynamic, aggressive, experimental, optimistic, inclusive, and constantly thinking and talking about a better American future. At the same time, Roosevelt was defining the Republican Party as a party of failure, privilege, and elitism which led most Americans to conclude they could not be Republicans.

The Republicans were stunned, enraged, and impotent when faced with President Roosevelt and his interventionist New Deal. Republicans rapidly became the party of voting “no,” making shrill negative attacks, and opposing virtually everything Roosevelt did to create a better future.

This resulted in crushing defeats for Republicans in 1932, 1934, and 1936. In fact, House Republicans were so badly beaten by the contrast, they did not re-elect a majority between 1928 and 1996. It was a period of 68 years of absolute Democratic dominance in the House.

The mirror image pattern is building in politics and government now.

President Trump and the Republicans are on offense working to solve dozens of problems. They are creating economic growth, cutting taxes and regulations, and working to make America more affordable. Their Democratic Party opponents are on defense on almost every front. They are increasingly negative and desperate.

Because the Democrats cannot coalesce around positive issues, they have been increasingly focused on opposing and vilifying President Trump and his administration. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s eight hour and 33 minute speech against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a good example of the Democrats’ dilemma. They do not have a positive program to compete with the Trump-Republicans program. They do not have solutions for the pocketbook and affordability issues which matter to most Americans. They have not been able to articulate a vision of a better American future which would transcend their anti-Trump fixation. Indeed, they have not yet figured out how to escape the shadow of the Biden-Harris disaster which has dramatically weakened the Democratic Party’s appeal to the country.

At first, this may seem surprising – if you consider all the noise the propaganda media works overtime to create daily. Their bias against President Trump makes it hard for them to accurately report what is happening. If something is good, the propaganda media either ignores, downplays, or attempts to discredit and minimize it. If there is a story that could hurt or weaken President Trump or his team, the propaganda media emphasizes, exaggerates, and repeats it as long as possible.

This is the objective reality of the old order’s desperate efforts to survive against a Trump Presidency. The Make America Great Again movement is the greatest threat to the nearly nine-decade-old Rooseveltian system of power, politics, and government.

However, the efforts of the propaganda media will collapse in 2026 when the real choice becomes clear. The general patterns of the two political parties are already set.

The Trump Republican Party is pushing to keep the border closed and deport illegal immigrants with a special emphasis on criminals. It is working to strengthen America’s military, foster a culture of patriotism, and strengthen religious freedom. It emphasizes merit and focuses on economic growth and prosperity. Republicans seek to maximize the rate of technological change to improve health, increase security, and create a new generation of amazing opportunities.

The Democrats are now divided into two groups. The older careerist wing is liberal – but not socialist. Fearing its activists, it tolerates radical values such as transgenderism, group identity, and bigger unionized bureaucratic government. However, this careerist wing (which includes Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer) is clearly exhausted and intimidated by the radical activist wing. The younger, emerging, more energized group is socialist – or at the least hard left. It stands for open borders, undermining the police (especially Immigrations and Custom Enforcement), sympathizing with criminals, and being allied with the most activist left-wing components of the teachers’ union and other unions.

These types of patterns have also emerged at smaller scales before. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter represented “malaise.” Then-candidate Ronald Reagan represented hope and a renewing of America. Reagan went on to serve two terms and made America much stronger.

Republicans must pay attention and stay on course. They must keep solving problems and improving the lives of Americans. They must not get dragged into the Democrats’ gloom.

In America, boom always beats gloom.

