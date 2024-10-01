by Newt Gingrich

The Biden administration’s envoy to Tehran, Robert Malley, and some of his associates may have troubling ties to the Iranian dictatorship. Their role in trying to influence the American government on behalf of Iran warrants close scrutiny by Congress.

This month’s report by the Department of State’s inspector general on the bizarre handling of Mr. Malley’s security clearance — and other recent events — should spur Congress to seriously investigate Iranian influence inside our own system.

Iran is sponsoring would be assassins to kill American government officials; supporting terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis; and funding chaos and terror across the Middle East.

