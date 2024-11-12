by Newt Gingrich

The most frustrating part of the last month of the 2024 presidential campaign was the chorus of supposedly sophisticated analysts who focused on daily campaign activities and highlighting specific actions rather than the big picture

Was a comedian’s stupid joke about Puerto Rico historically more important than the reality that President Donald J. Trump filled Madison Square Garden with 20,000 supporters — or that he built a broad coalition including Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hulk Hogan, and Dr. Phil?

Similarly, was Beyoncé’s appearance with Vice President Harris more significant than Harris’s decline in support among African American men and Latino voters?

