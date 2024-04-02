by Newt Gingrich

Conservatives have repeatedly tried to change the unelected bureaucracy in Washington. Presidents Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush made a variety of efforts to reshape the bureaucracy.

There were big fights. In virtually every instance, the bureaucracy won. President Trump aggressively fought to change things. As a candidate and president, he immediately found himself under siege. Key elements of the permanent, unelected bureaucracy bent and broke the law attempting to destroy him.

The same war against Mr. Trump continues with the Justice Department, various Democratic district attorneys, and the New York State Attorney General all attacking the Republican presidential nominee.

