by Newt Gingrich

The last few days have seen even more evidence that President Donald J. Trump’s revolution is going to be real, deep, and thorough.

Let’s just take four examples: Colombia, the House Republicans, the combined transgender and COVID-19 decisions at the Pentagon, and the firing of Justice Department lawyers who worked for Jack Smith in his crusade against President Trump.

First, the episode with Colombia may have the deepest impact on foreign leaders. The President of Colombia decided that his country would not accept his fellow citizens who had immigrated illegally to the United States back into his own country. Day one, he rejected illegal immigrants being flown in aboard American military aircraft. President Trump reacted by threatening to bankrupt and isolate his country (the world’s largest exporter of fresh cut flowers among other things). The President of Colombia then did a 180-degree turn. He announced that he would accept his fellow citizens home – and he would send his presidential plane to retrieve them. Every leader in the world watched this little dance and learned a lot about just how tough President Trump could be. They also learned how fast he could move, and how willing he was to ignore diplomatic niceties and achieve his goals.

Second, the meeting in Miami with the House Republicans was filled with lessons about the new administration. The House Republicans gathered at Trump National Doral Miami for three days. It’s a wonderful golf resort. They met in the Donald J. Trump Ballroom to hear from the new president. What followed was a vintage Trump speech lasting well over an hour. It was filled with humor, personal references to people in the audience, and a clear signal about how powerful Susie Wiles is as the first woman presidential chief of staff.

There were two big historic themes to which people should be paying attention. President Trump spent a good bit of time talking about tariffs. He may have been the first president in modern times to quote President William McKinley (whose career had been made by a policy of high tariffs leading to rapid industrialization and high wages). President Trump also spoke to the importance of House Republicans working together. This was vital because it is a powerful reminder that despite all the left’s worries President Trump is wedded to the Constitution. He knows his popularity can only be translated into permanent law by the Congress. His long visit with House members was a salute to their decisive importance in his legacy of permanent change.

Third, it was fascinating that the transgender and COVID-19 decisions were made in the same time period. Both were breaks with the establishment. Both were popular with most Americans. The left has never understood that forced transgenderism is repudiated by the overwhelming majority of Americans. We have learned more about how dangerous COVID-19 vaccines can be. (I came down with pericarditis and myocarditis after receiving my vaccination.) Americans always thought it was wrong to kick men and women out of the military for exercising their conscience about being forced by their own government to take something they feared and rejected. On both these issues President Trump will command popular support.

I am looking forward in the next few weeks to see if the combined impact of President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth dramatically changes the recruiting patterns. Patriotic young men and women may pour into the services to defend their country. This was the pattern when President Ronald Reagan replaced President Jimmy Carter. I have a hunch we will see it here again.

Finally, firing Jack Smith and the lawyers who worked for him was an act of justice – and a warning about violating the Constitution and the law. Jack Smith was previously rebuked 9-0 by the U.S. Supreme Court for breaking the rules while trying to destroy Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell. Smith learned nothing from this – and he was even more radical and outrageous in his effort to destroy President Trump and those around him.

Firing Smith’s team was the minimum act of preservation for the rule of law and the Constitution

The revolution will continue, and I will continue to report on it.

