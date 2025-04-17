by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

On Easter, we celebrate the most important day of the year for the Christian community – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians worldwide believe Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried, and rose from the dead. This selfless, sacrificial love for humanity is at the heart of Christianity.

John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life.”

Jesus Christ’s resurrection and ultimate victory over death gives us hope for the future and eternal life in Heaven.

As Pope Francis said on Easter 2024: “On this day when we celebrate the life given us in the resurrection of the Son, let us remember the infinite love of God for each of us: a love that overcomes every limit and every weakness.”

This message is as powerful today as it has ever been. Over the past year, many around the world have endured war, persecution, disease, abuse, addiction, and homelessness.

Yet Jesus Christ’s death on the cross reminds us that we are not alone in enduring hardship and challenges in this life – and that God’s eternal love conquers all.

This Easter, let us celebrate the hope and love that are revealed to us through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

We wish you a happy Easter!