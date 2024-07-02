By Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

Every Independence Day, we gather as a nation to celebrate a momentous day in history when 56 brave men from 13 colonies gathered in Philadelphia to sign our Declaration of Independence.

Two-hundred-and-forty-eight years ago today, our founding fathers declared as one: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This remarkable act of political and personal courage changed the direction of the world forever. Ever since, the ideals and values showcased in the Declaration of Independence (and the U.S. Constitution in 1787) have been exported to democracies all over the world and freed millions out of poverty, oppression, and tyranny.

Regrettably, some aim to weaken America’s founding principles and values. They seek to rewrite our history and diminish the spirit of American freedom and independence that led our forefathers to create the greatest and most free nation on this earth. They destroy statues, rename public areas, and radicalize programs of study in our schools and universities -- all in an effort to erase our history.

As Benjamin Franklin cautioned, we have “a Republic – if you can keep it.” The great work of our founding fathers requires that each generation preserves its freedom for the next. The history of 1776 and the lessons of America’s independence must be remembered and protected.

So, this year, we must renew our devotion to defend our great American story and recall our responsibility as Americans. Let us also remember and honor the numerous brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that our nation remains free.

Our founding fathers pledged to each other their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to make sure that government is for the people and derives its power from the people. As Americans, we must honor their commitment and lead by their great courageous example. It is our duty to stand for the flag, vote in our elections, and continue the fight to defend life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans.

We hope you have a happy Independence Day.