by Newt Gingrich

The U.S. Senate once again proved its contempt for the American people.

After the collapse of the phony border security bill that would institutionalize the failing policies of the Biden administration, the Senate has passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid package – with zero offsets to pay for it.

The gap between the senators and the American people can be seen by looking at a poll we did at America's New Majority Project from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

The American people are increasingly frightened because the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress keep spending more money as the national debt grows bigger. Interest payments on the national debt will soon be larger than the total cost of our national security system.

