By Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

On Easter, we celebrate the most important day of the year for the Christian community – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians worldwide believe Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried, and rose from the dead. This selfless, sacrificial love for humanity is at the heart of Christianity.

John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life.”

Jesus Christ’s resurrection and ultimate victory over death gives us hope for the future and eternal life in Heaven.

As Pope Francis said of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection in April 2023: “Let the Church and the world rejoice, for today our hopes no longer come up against the wall of death, for the Lord has built us a bridge to life.”

This message is as powerful today as it has ever been. Over the past year, many around the world have endured war, persecution, disease, abuse, addiction, and homelessness.

Yet Jesus Christ’s death on the cross reminds us that we are not alone in enduring hardship and challenges in this life.

This Easter, let us celebrate the hope and love that are revealed to us through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

We wish you a happy Easter!