by Newt Gingrich

President Donald J. Trump and Republicans are working to solve problems. The Democrats seem to remain in a state of crazed outrage – over anything and everything.

This is having a profound impact on American voters.

In short, the Republican tide is rising – and Democrats are drowning themselves.

This is not partisan cheerleading. It comes straight from Seth Keshel’s amazing statistical work.

Keshel is by far the best student of voter registration patterns in the country. His work in 2024 enabled him to correctly predict every single state in the presidential race. I read his reports as soon as they come out – and urge every student of politics to do the same.

According to Keshel, voter registration changes since the 2024 election have been consistent in the 29 states that register voters by political party. As he recently reported, Republicans have gained registrations in 11 states which lean Democrat, 11 Republican leaning states, and in all seven battleground states.

As Keshel summarized, “Out of these 29 states which have updated data (Connecticut failed the test), Democrats haven’t gained in a single state. Their party is going extinct.”

The numbers are decisive and indicate an historic shift. As Keshel wrote, “1,059,683 net registrations have swung in favor of the GOP in just 7 months.”

There are two different patterns shaping 2026 and beyond.

First, President Trump and the Republicans are taking on serious problems at home and abroad. There have been bumps in the road – and occasional soap opera-like personality clashes – but the American people sense that Republicans are working and committed to fixing things. According to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, for the first time in the history of its polling most Americans believe the country is on the right track.

So, Republican House and Senate members who are working to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill can do so knowing that their commitment to solving tough problems is working. With a victory on that bill, the Republican tide will rise even faster.

At the same time, the Democrats seem to be pulled further into a whirlpool of radical extremism and weird values. They are rallying to support violent illegal immigrant rioters in Los Angeles. They are criticizing President Trump and Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers. They are condemning the presence of the National Guard to restore order in the city.

As I posted on X and Truth Social, “Gang Lives Matter” is the Democrats’ new slogan. On X alone, the post got 32,000 likes and 4,800 retweets in a matter of hours.

But no one should be surprised that the Democrats are so out of touch. They are continuing a pattern they’ve followed for years. The Democratic Party is now the party of men in women’s sports and tax-paid sex change operations for prison inmates. Democrats support teachers who brainwash elementary school children without parents’ approval or knowledge. The Democratic Party cares deeply for the well-being of criminal illegal immigrants – and ignores American victims of rape, murder, and robbery.

The Democrats frankly seem determined to alienate most Americans.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said recently on MSNBC:

“Obviously, this is a moment where we have to be on the streets all over the country to protest what’s happening to our immigrant community, but more broadly to protest what’s happening to our democracy. This is the most corrupt administration in the history of the country, and we are going to rise to this moment by being out there on the streets.”

Even the propaganda media joined in the left’s insanity. In a live broadcast, ABC7 Los Angeles anchor Jory Rand referred to the rioters as “a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.” Most Americans don’t regard arson as “fun.” They think it is a crime which threatens their property, safety – and potentially their lives.

If Republicans stay positive and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill – and Democrats remain trapped in their derangement – the 2026 election could reset American politics and government for generations.

