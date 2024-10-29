by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

Despite what you may have heard from the elite media, President Donald J. Trump’s rally at Madison Square Gardens on Sunday was a remarkable, potentially historic event.

With the Presidential Election less than one week away, the propaganda media is focusing solely on the comments of an irreverent, shock comedian and a few misguided surrogates. The reason is simple: That’s all they want you to know about the rally.

But the truth is, it was a five-hour event filled with patriotism, optimism, and real desire to create a better future for America. We were there for all of it.

The media doesn’t want to talk about the excitement in the stadium – or the masses of people lined 10-deep on Fifth Avenue leading up to Madison Square Gardens. They don’t want to talk about the 20,000 people in attendance – or the 200,000 others who tried to register for the free event.

They don’t want to talk about the nearly 30 other terrific speakers, who included Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, Rep. Byron Donalds, Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania Trump, and, of course, the headliner, President Donald Trump.

But there are two speakers the elite media especially want to avoid discussing: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tusli Gabbard.

The media wants to avoid these two because they speak for, and connect with, millions of Americans who see the modern Democratic Party-Washington Establishment-elite media system as irrevocably corrupted. Kennedy and Gabbard have decided that rather than go along with the corrupt system, they should try to create a better one.

Remember, Kennedy is a member of perhaps the most prolific Democratic political family in modern history. His uncles were John F. Kenndy and Ted Kennedy.

Gabbard is not merely some former Democratic Congresswoman. At one point, she was a national co-chair of the party. She was also a Democratic presidential primary candidate in 2020 (who was clearly leading Harris before Harris dropped out).

So, these are two people who were serious Democrats until they determined the party had lost its way.

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Sunday, the modern Democratic Party has abandoned its morals and principles for politics, power, and money.

“A lot of people ask me why I left the Democratic Party. And I say I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me. This is not the party anymore of Martin Luther King of Robert Kennedy of John Kennedy…

“Today's Democratic Party is the party of war. It's the party of the CIA. You had Kamla Harris giving a speech at the Democratic Convention that was written by neocons. [It] was belligerent, pugnacious that talked about the domination of the world by the United States through our weapons of war. It's the party today that wants to divide Americans. It's the party that is dismantling women's sports by letting men play women's sports. It's the party of Wall Street.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on to decry the Democratic Party’s support for government surveillance, censorship, and efforts to shut down his own campaign.

Gabbard echoed these concerns – and offered a clear alternative.

“A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for censorship and a complete erosion of our fundamental and constitutional rights and freedoms. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for someone who will defend freedom – and every one of our God-given rights that are enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“So, the choice is ours. History will look back on us at this moment for the choice that we make. Did we choose war or peace? Did we choose poverty or prosperity? Did we choose censorship or freedom – our freedom?”

When two former Democrats are supporting the Republican Presidential Nominee one week before the election, something serious is happening.

The propaganda media doesn’t want to tell you about – or acknowledge – that the Trump coalition is only getting bigger. More and more Americans are realizing the national Democratic establishment isn’t working for them anymore. Like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Gabbard, Americans are deciding that President Trump offers a better future for them and their families.

We are seeing this movement in early voting totals, polling in battleground states, and at rallies like the one in New York.

President Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden was a terrific success. It was not the disaster the media is portraying, although it may signal disaster for the Democratic ticket.

