by Newt Gingrich

American politics is undergoing a profound change in its core pattern. We haven’t seen anything like it since President Franklin Roosevelt was elected in 1932.

For nearly a century, politics has been defined as a choice between liberals, usually Democrats, and conservatives, usually Republicans.

Now, the key dividing line is changing dramatically in politics and government. An increasingly corrupt, incompetent, and dishonest government system is failing to deliver on its promised achievements — and then lying about its failure. The American people are increasingly alienated from their government.

