by by Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich and Speaker Newt Gingrich

We had the honor of spending election night with President Donald J. Trump, his family, and his closest supporters at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida.

It was an incredible experience and a long night.

As we listened to President Trump’s victory speech at 2:30 a.m., it occurred to us that many Americans may have missed it given the late hour. So, for the sake of recording history, and his vitally important message, we’d like to share some of the highlights.

President Trump opened his comments talking about the remarkable, historic movement the campaign has built and the work it must do.

"There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe the, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal. We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country, and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that, President Trump said.

"… I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president. And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America, that's what we have to have.

He praised the movement’s work in reclaiming the majority in the U.S. Senate and potentially keeping its control of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson is “doing a terrific job.”

He also spoke about the profound importance of the broad coalition that has developed around the effort to make America great again.

"[W]e have the greatest people also. Maybe that's the most important thing. This campaign, this campaign has been so historic in so many ways, we've built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition. They've never seen anything like it in all of American history. They've never seen any. Young and old, men and women, rural and urban. And we had them all helping us tonight. When you think, I mean, I was looking at it. I was watching it. They had some great analysis of the people that voted for us. Nobody's ever seen anything like that. They came from, they came from all quarters. Union, non-union, African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Arab American, Muslim American, we had everybody and it was beautiful. It was a historic realignment. Uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense. You know, we're the party of common sense.

Finally, President Trump called for a return to patriotic unity.

"Just as I did in my first term, we had a great first term, a great, great first term. I will govern by a simple motto: Promises made, promises kept. We're going to keep our promises. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again.

“And I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor. That's what it is. It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite, and we're gonna try. We're gonna try. We have to try. And it's gonna happen. Success will bring us together. I've seen that. I've seen that. I saw that in the first term, when we became more and more successful, people started coming together. Success is going to bring us together and we are going to start by all putting America first.

"We have to put our country first for at least a period of time. We have to fix it. Because together we can truly make America great again for all Americans. So, I want to just tell you what a great honor this is. I want to thank you. I will not let you down. America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has ever been before. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you very much.”

We are grateful for and encouraged by President Trump’s victory and look forward to ushering in a golden era for America with our 47th president.

