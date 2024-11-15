by Newt Gingrich

When President Trump announced he would create a Department of Government Efficiency and ask Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead it, he created a potentially enormous opportunity to rethink and modernize government.

As Trump said, “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.”

Calling the new department the “Manhattan Project of our time,” the president-elect pledged to make a smaller, more effective government by July 4, 2026. He called it, “the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

Read More on NY Sun