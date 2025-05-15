by Newt Gingrich

House Republicans are close to completing a bill that will make America affordable again.

As I wrote last week, the legislation will bring tax cuts, spending reforms, substantial deregulation – and set the stage for the Trump Boom of 2026.

President Donald J. Trump’s consistent call for early passage of “one big, beautiful bill” has made a serious impact. It has motivated a wide range of people to work incredibly hard.

In an astonishing marathon of meetings, the various House committees reported out the components of the Republican budget bill. The full House still has time to work through minor improvements and finishing touches – and pass the bill before Speaker Mike Johnson’s deadline.

Majority Leader John Thune will then have to quickly motivate the 53 Senate Republicans to shape a complicated version of the House bill. Clearly, senators will have improvements of their own – as the Founding Fathers intended. However, the Senate must move quickly so the conference between the two versions can be finished in time for President Trump to sign this Make America Affordable Again Act by Independence Day.

This quick timeline is essential. Americans have been through enough hardship. They deserve to have a growing economy, more good paying jobs, booming production, and lower prices – as soon as possible.

Lower taxes increase take home pay. Spending reforms bring down interest rates. Business investments create higher incomes and employment. This package will improve the lives of virtually every American – why would we wait?

The Make America Affordable Again Act is the supply side formula for defeating inflation through dramatic increases in available goods and services. This was the heart of the long boom under President Ronald Reagan. It worked then. It will work now.

This may become the most complex bill ever produced by the House of Representatives. However, the Ways and Means Committee has broken down the main provisions of its part of the Make America Affordable Again Act.

According to the committee, the bill will protect the average American from a 22 percent tax hike by making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent. In fact, the average family will see a $1,300 tax cut.

Thanks to economic growth, the annual take home pay for median income families of four will increase by $4,000 to $5,000. And real annual wages will rise by an estimated $2,100 to $3,300 per worker.

American families will also benefit from an increased child tax credit, expanded education and health savings accounts, and greater access to childcare.

American workers will pay no tax on tips, overtime pay, or car loan interest – and seniors will see much needed tax relief.

Small business owners will get expanded tax deductions, 100 percent expensing, and other important reforms that allow them to focus on their trades rather than paperwork.

These are just a few of the powerful and effective provisions in the Make America Affordable Again Act. It truly is the “big, beautiful bill” for which President Trump called. And it is close to becoming a history-making law.

Every American who wants a better future and a stronger country should tell his or her congressman and senators to pass the Make American Affordable Again Act. It’s what the American people deserve.

For more commentary from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com. Also, subscribe to the Newt’s World podcast.

Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.