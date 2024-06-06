by Newt Gingrich

If Donald J. Trump survives his current judicial gauntlet and emerges as President again in 2025, he must work to re-establish the rule of law and the constitutional enforcement of it.

The first instinct will be to get revenge, given the vicious dishonesty at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency – and the abuse of prosecutorial power by the Justice Department and prosecutors in Georgia and New York.

However, if Republicans start using lawfare and abusing the courts to punish Democrats, the destructive, dangerous cycle would only continue – and America would be in peril.

