When it was originally announced that newly-elected Korean President Lee Jae-myung would meet with President Donald J. Trump in Washington, I expected a totally positive event.

The United States has been committed to the defense of South Korea for 75 years. In fact, my father fought there in 1953 and went back in the 1960s in the Army to help protect South Korea. With our protection it has evolved into one of the leading manufacturing countries in the world.

South Korean shipbuilding is the second largest in the world exceeded only by communist China. In fact, South Korea builds about 35% of all the merchant ships worldwide annually.

I have written and talked about how South Korea’s efficient and technologically advanced ship building industry could help solve our own fleet problems. The current obsolete, bureaucratic, and inefficient American ship building system is in crisis. It has led the United States Navy and the Coast Guard to have inadequate and increasingly antiquated ships.

On that front, this visit was a major success. President Lee brought a plan for South Korea to invest billions in modernizing the American shipbuilding system – and in helping modernize the Navy and Coast Guard.

What I did not foresee was how radical the new government would be in going after its political opponents and the advocates of religious liberty.

President Lee clearly represented the leftwing of South Korean politics. His conservative opponents had warned that he was too close to communist China and too comfortable with Communist ideas.

I was skeptical of these charges. In meetings in Seoul with President Lee’s allies, I was assured that they were exaggerations.

However, the recent all-out assault on political and religious liberty has been breathtaking. The new government has demanded the names of church members – and the membership rolls of the Conservative Party. They apparently intend to match the two lists and then charge the churches with being political.

Major conservative and religious leaders have had their houses and offices raided on a gigantic scale. On one occasion, more than 1,000 police and prosecutors descended at 7 a.m. on the home and offices of a major religious leader.

Americans who watched the outrageous search at Mar-a-Lago, including the First Lady’s personal effects, will understand how even more insulting, intrusive, and threatening a 1,000-man morning raid must have been.

The Lee administration has been so arrogant it launched a raid on the South Korean part of a joint US-Korean Air Base without telling the Americans who were there to help defend South Korea.

The arrogance of raiding a joint base without telling or coordinating with the United States led Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio to cancel his scheduled meeting with South Korean National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac – and a meeting between US and South Korean trade negotiators.

After being briefed about how bad things were President Trump went on Truth Social to say, “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Later President Trump was asked what his statement referred to and he replied:

“Well, I heard that there were raids on churches over the last few days, very vicious raids on churches by the new government in South Korea, that they even went into our military base and got information. They probably shouldn't have done that, but I heard bad things. I don't know if it's true or not. I'll be finding out. As you know, your new president's coming in just a couple of hours, coming forward to meeting him, but we won't stand for that. We just won't stand for that.”

Since President Trump raised this issue directly with President Lee during their meetings, there is no question that the new South Korean President knows his government is currently on a path which will arouse great opposition from the United States.

It will be interesting to see in the next few weeks if President Lee has gotten this important message. Hopefully, he pulls back from the totalitarian police state tactics and returns to the rule of law, which the United States has worked for nearly eight decades to foster.

This is a critical moment in the future of America’s relationship with the South Korean government.

