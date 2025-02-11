The Historic Trump-Netanyahu News Conference
Trump breaks the mold on White House press conferences on Middle Eastern relations. They typically involve pledges, hopes, and reality avoidance.
The press conference with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu was amazingly historic. I watched in the White House press briefing room as it unfolded.
I knew it would be important. It quickly became even more significant than I expected.
I have known Mr. Netanyahu since 1984 when he came to the Capitol for lunch with Representative Jack Kemp and me.