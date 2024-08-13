by Newt Gingrich

Immigration is one of the biggest issues in the 2024 election. It’s also the issue that Democrats have been most clearly losing.

The American people oppose open borders and massive illegal immigration. They don’t want their tax dollars used to subsidize and reward people who cross the border illegally. And Americans overwhelmingly oppose allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

The left’s philosophy and performance on immigration are so bad – and so counter to what most Americans want – the issue could be decisive in defeating the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket.

Since the propaganda media is desperate to defeat President Donald Trump, there is now a concerted effort to present the Harris-Walz ticket as new and moderate. The media is creating a fantasy version of the candidates which bears no resemblance to reality. Democrats and the media hope the illusion holds up at least through November.

This new strategy of reinventing the Democratic ticket has led to new speeches and advertising in which Harris and Walz pretend to be deeply concerned about illegal immigration, controlling the border, and protecting Americans.

The trouble is the facts repudiate virtually everything they say.

Vice President Harris has clearly expressed her position that crossing the border illegally should not be a crime. She has opposed a strong border patrol – and at one point suggested the agency needed to be rethought from the ground up.

We know how big the gap is between the Harris-Walz record and the American people. We have been asking Americans their opinions since 2018. We have interviewed more than 37,000 Americans, including more than 5,000 African Americans and more than 5,000 Latinos. You can see all our data at America’s New Majority Project.

The American people strongly oppose Walz’s immigration legislation as governor. Walz favors sanctuary cities and sanctuary states. Meanwhile, 83 percent of Americans want local law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants if they have been picked up for other crimes.. Two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) favor local police arresting people simply for being here illegally.

Scott Rasmussen reported that 55 percent of Americans would cut off all federal funding to cities or states that declare themselves sanctuaries.

As vice president, Harris presided over open borders, massive illegal immigration, and minimal border enforcement. Meanwhile, 70 percent of Americans favor declaring a state of emergency at the border – and deploying FEMA and National Guard personnel to border communities to deal with the border crisis (only 19 percent oppose this).

This means the real Harris-Walz position on the border faces a 4:1 minority among Americans. This unpopularity is the reason why Democrats and the media are creating the fantasy Harris-Walz ticket. For the next three months, you can expect to watch them take positions which are the exact opposite of their records.

However, their records will remain clear.

Walz is the perfect open border, pro-illegal immigrant vice presidential candidate. As governor, he signed bills providing free college education and health care to illegal immigrants. He also allowed illegal immigrants to get drivers licenses (which could enable them to vote).

According to Rasmussen, 75 percent of Americans would eliminate all government payments to illegal immigrants. Only 17 percent opposed this idea.

The Democrats’ strong opposition to voter identification requirements may be one of the greatest gaps between the left and the American people.

By 77 percent to 18 percent (again, 4:1), Americans oppose illegal immigrants voting. Even more decisively, 85 percent of Americans favor requiring all voters to show a photo ID before voting.

In virtually every aspect, Americans strongly oppose the pro-illegal immigration values of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Americans also express deep dissatisfaction with the reality that millions of illegal immigrants – including thousands of criminals and an unknown number of terrorists – have entered the United States during the Joe Biden-Harris administration.

Republicans have a huge interest in breaking through the propaganda media’s Harris-Walz fantasy campaign.

If they understand the facts, Americans will decisively repudiate the true Harris-Walz record.

However, if the propaganda media and the Democrats can sustain a false narrative for three months, they might win a victory despite the facts.

There will be several other topics that have a similar split between fact and fantasy, but the Harris-Walz team picked this as the opening fight.

Republicans must win the argument for factual debate – and defeat the fantasy, distortion, and dishonesty.

