It is clear the corporate media is giving the Democrats a free ride on their absurd shutdown fight.

Most Americans do not regard the shutdown as a crisis – presumably because President Donald J. Trump is so active and so many things are happening. It despite the headlines, it seems the government is functioning.

Importantly, when Americans learn the Democrats’ have voted against keeping the government open (or reopening it) at current funding levels – and instead demanded increased spending – public sentiment shifts substantially toward the Republican position.

An Oct. 8 America’s New Majority Project poll revealed some fascinating things about the American people and the government shutdown.

For starters, 82.6 percent of Americans knew the government was only partially shutdown. Nine percent thought it was still open, and 8 percent did not know. This may reflect the weight of the news about the Democrats’ shutdown and President Trump’s level of activity in other areas.

Interestingly, when asked how important it is that the government fully reopen, 64 percent of Americans said it was important (33 percent said very important and 31 percent said somewhat important). Thirteen percent said fully reopening the government was not too important, and 6 percent said it was not important at all.

When asked who is to blame for the shutdown, Republicans take the bulk of the initial response (37 percent). Only 25 percent blamed Democrats, and 29.6 percent blamed both parties (8 percent didn’t know). This is likely due to the corporate media’s skewed coverage favoring the Democrats’ position.

However, judgement shifted substantially toward the Republican position when people were fully informed. When told that the House passed a budget that would have kept the government open without increasing spending, but the effort was blocked by Senate Democrats who wanted to increase spending, opinions shifted decisively. Suddenly, 38.6 percent of Americans blamed Democrats for the shutdown, and 30.6 percent blamed Republicans.

Further, when people learned Congress must pass a budget to reopen the government, they have far different values than Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and House Leader Hakeem Jeffries. By a huge margin, 45 percent favored spending cuts, while only 12.6 percent favored spending increases. More than a quarter, 27 percent, would keep spending as it is. Some 15 percent said they didn’t know.

The bottom line: information matters to voters’ opinions.

Given a choice, 44 percent support the Republican plan to reopen the government by passing a six-week bill with no spending increases and then negotiating over health care spending. Only 38 percent support the Democrats’ refusal to reopen the government unless COVID-era health insurance subsidies are extended.

Similarly, only 39.4 percent agree with the Democrats’ Medicaid demands to reopen the government – including eliminating work requirements for able bodied adults, weakening eligibility verification, and allowing states to cover illegal immigrants.

When the choices are outlined and voters are asked what Republicans should do, 45 percent said “hold the line, even if that means government stays shut down for longer.” Meanwhile, 38.9 percent favored giving the Democrats the extra money to end the shutdown.

The message of this poll for Republicans is clear: Insist on no spending increases. This means insisting on no spending increases in the final agreement to reopen the government – and insisting on enough budget offsets to make the COVID-era health insurance extension budget neutral or cheaper. A big majority supports less spending and a smaller deficit.

Like Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader John Thune have done, Republicans must learn to correct reporters and anchors every time they parrot Democratic Party talking points. They must insist firmly on the truth and correct interviewers who stray from the facts.

If Republicans retain the courage to side with the American people and continue to insist on reopening the government at current spending levels, they will win this fight.

Then, they can negotiate with Democrats over reforming – rather than rubber stamping – COVID-era health subsidies.

Further, Democrats must be forced to explain why they closed the government to extend insurance company giveaways that were always intended to be temporary.

Republicans should study this poll and take heart. Americans will support the Republican strategy – if they know about it.

