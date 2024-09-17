by Newt Gingrich

Despite the propaganda media’s best efforts, the economy is preventing Vice President Kamala Harris from breaking through with the American people.

No matter how much puffed, positive coverage the media gives her, she can’t seem to establish a clear lead.

The Vice President’s great burden is Bidenomics – and more precisely its impact on the economy for which she is partly responsible.

On the rare occasion when Harris allows someone to publicly ask her about the economy, she gives strange answers. During the ABC presidential debate, David Muir asked her “when it comes to the economy do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?” Harris said she “was raised a middle class kid” and gave a clumsy biographical answer which included zero policy.

A few days later – during her only interview since the debate – her response to a question from anchor Brian Taff about her specific plans for the economy was better memorized, but equally unresponsive.

She said, “I’ll start with this I grew up a middle class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked really hard. She was finally able to save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hard-working people, construction workers, and nurses and teachers. I try to explain this to some people who may not have the same experienced. You know, a lot of people will relate to this. I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn.”

I’m not surprised she can’t answer direct questions about her economic plan. It’s likely what we already have – what she and President Joe Biden call Bidenomics.

For nearly four years, she and Biden have been claiming that Bidenomics would bring down the cost of living, invest in infrastructure, empower families, and make life better for all Americans.

It simply hasn’t.

Yet, these are the same claims she makes about her mystery plan on the campaign trail.

Rasmussen Reports this week found that only 20 percent of Americans wanted policies in general to stay the same. Nearly three-out-of-four (73 percent) want change.

Only 23 percent said economic conditions were improving (5 percent said things were much better and 18 percent said they were somewhat better). By contrast 52 percent said things were getting worse (26 percent said much worse and 26 percent said somewhat worse).

In parallel, Scott Rasmussen (a separate polling outfit) reported that only 26 percent of Americans thought the economy was excellent or good (5 percent said excellent, 21 percent good). A full 74 percent rated the economy poor (26 percent) or only fair (48 percent).

If you are the candidate of the incumbent White House party, and only a quarter of Americans think the economy is good or improving, you have a huge problem.

Pablum about your childhood is not the answer Americans want to hear.

Being on video saying you would shut down fracking your first day in office (which would kill more than 105,000 jobs in Western Pennsylvania) just compounds your problem.

Finally, no matter how often the propaganda media puffs Vice President Harris up, Americans go to the grocery store every day. They are always reminded that the Biden-Harris administration has made everything too expensive.

If Harris had better ideas, why isn’t she trying them now?

This is why the economy is likely to defeat Vice President Harris.

