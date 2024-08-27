by Newt Gingrich

Occasionally, elite liberal contempt for average Americans becomes too obvious to ignore. The upper echelon of the Democrat Party apparently assumes average Americans will accept anything they are told. Facts don’t matter. Assertiveness and seeming sincerity make facts irrelevant.

Michelle Obama and Vice President Harris recently gave us two perfect examples of this. First, Mrs. Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention was a case study in elite liberal arrogance and hypocrisy.

When she said that her parents “didn’t aspire to be wealthy” and were “suspicious of folks who took more than they needed,” it apparently never occurred to her to apply these standards to herself and her husband.

