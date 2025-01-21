The Coming Democratic Party Civil War
There are two emerging factions: The smaller wing will cooperate with Trump and the Republicans to survive. The larger wing will fight Trump at any cost.
As Americans prepare for the second inauguration of President Trump, the country’s attention is naturally focused on Trump, Vice President Vance, and the incoming Cabinet.
It will be historic. President Cleveland is the only other man to be sworn in a second time after leaving the White House. That was back in 1892.
Yet, in the background, a new drama is unfolding among Democrats.