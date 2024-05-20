by Newt Gingrich

When President Biden blocked the delivery of sophisticated bombs to Israel, no one should have been shocked. Despite his initial pledges of support, Mr. Biden has a history of wanting to cut off aid to Israel. His current hostility to Prime Minister Netanyahu was foreshadowed 42 years ago in a similar confrontation with Prime Minister Begin.

A then-39-year-old Mr. Biden aggressively rebuked the 68-year-old Nobel laureate in peace in a 1982 private Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting over Israel’s handling of war in Lebanon, as Tevi Troy reported in the Wall Street Journal in 2020. Mr. Biden reportedly threatened to withhold American aid if Israel didn’t change course. According to Mr. Troy’s reporting, Begin responded clearly.

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off aid to give up our principles. I’m not a Jew with trembling knees…I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

