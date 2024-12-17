by Newt Gingrich

Syria is about to provide a real test for President Trump’s vision of a more deliberate America that refuses to invest lives and resources in fights which are not central to America’s safety.

It is good that Bashar Al-Assad and his family dictatorship have been forced to flee Syria. In two generations, father and son imprisoned, tortured, and killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians. They forced millions to become refugees in Europe. They allied with Iran to undermine Lebanon and support Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel.

It is good that President Putin and the Russians could not generate the combat power to prop up the Assad family. The costly invasion of Ukraine — and the Ukrainian people’s courageous effort to fight it — have drained the Russian dictatorship militarily and economically. Now, its power is ebbing, and Russia finds itself in retreat.

