by Newt Gingrich

When Egyptian national Mohamed Soliman reportedly threw two Molotov cocktails on a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators at Boulder, Colorado, it was the latest warning that things are spinning out of control.

Mr. Soliman reportedly injured 15 people ranging in age from 25 to 88 years old. The oldest was a Holocaust survivor. The attacker yelled “free Palestine” during the assault. Now, Mr. Soliman is charged with 118 crimes.

Given how slowly the American legal system moves, this could take a long time to adjudicate. There is also an effort by some people to question his mental condition and possibly use it as a defense.

The Boulder attack followed the killing of a young couple outside a Jewish museum at downtown Washington, D.C. In that case, the killer also reportedly shouted “free Palestine.”

That tragedy followed an arson attack on Governor Shapiro’s official residence at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mr. Shapiro’s attacker said the governor needed to know his attacker “will not take part in [Mr. Shapiro’s] plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

It is clear there is a huge surge in antisemitic and anti-Israeli behavior in the United States. When you have three different attacks in three different states in a matter of weeks, something is deeply wrong.

