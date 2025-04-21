by Callista L. Gingrich, former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See

“Newt and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis consistently championed the rights of the poor and marginalized. He spoke out against economic inequality and advocated for refugees, migrants, and the homeless.

“He took an active role in global diplomacy and facilitated dialogue between nations to promote justice for vulnerable populations and peace around the world.

“Pope Francis worked to foster relationships between the Catholic Church and other faiths. His efforts to build bridges and mutual respect were a hallmark of his leadership.

“Pope Francis’s legacy will resonate for generations to come. It was an immense privilege to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See during his papacy. May he rest in peace.”