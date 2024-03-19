by Newt Gingrich

On Fox & Friends this week, I talked with Steve Doocy about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threat that he’s prepared to wage nuclear war.

I told Mr. Doocy America and the civilized world face a real dilemma. We must decide whether we are going to let Mr. Putin do whatever he wants out of fear or stand up to him despite his threats.

As I said on the show, the truth is: If Mr. Putin decided to use nuclear weapons, his country would evaporate. The response from the West would be catastrophic for Russia (and the rest of the world). So, he is potentially running a dangerous bluff.

