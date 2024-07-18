by Newt Gingrich

Callista and I have had a remarkable and amazing experience at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We wanted to share with you our speeches as given on July 17, 2024. I also produced episodes of my podcast Newt’s World from the convention. You can listen to them here.

Thank you.

President Trump understands that the world is dangerous and that it takes an enormous effort to defeat anti-American and anti-freedom forces around the world.

He also understands that when faced with multiple adversaries across the globe, the Reagan principle of peace through strength is the only road to safety for America and the American people.

The contrast between President Trump’s realistic policy of resolute strength in a dangerous world and President Biden’s policies of appeasement, weakness, and self-delusion may be the biggest difference between the Make America Great Again movement and the make America weak ideology of the left.

We must remember that the greatest threat to American safety is not Biden’s brain, it’s Biden’s policies and the people he appoints to implement appeasement and weakness.

The world today is incredibly dangerous.

A growing coalition of dictatorships is actively trying to undermine American power and conquer America’s allies.

A religious dictatorship in Iran which chants “death to America” is on the verge of having nuclear weapons.

Russia’s dictator has unleashed the deadliest European war since World War II.

Communist China continues to develop its military power while actively seeking to undermine America through espionage, fentanyl, and the infiltration of our companies and our universities.

Faced with these clear and present dangers, President Biden has adopted failed policy after failed policy.

Where President Trump orchestrated an orderly end to the Afghanistan war with no American killed in nearly two years, Biden ordered a chaotic, panic-filled withdrawal that left 13 American troops and hundreds of Afghans dead.

Where President Trump insisted on keeping Bagram Air Base, which is located within one hour of the Chinese nuclear facilities, President Biden gave it to the Taliban who are now allied with communist China.

Where President Trump brokered the Abraham Accords and was moving the Middle East toward peace and cooperation, President Biden’s weakness and confusion led to a terrible Hamas assault killing more than 1,200 innocent people in Israel.

Under Trump we achieved peace through strength.

Under Biden we have war, suffering, death, and a world teetering on the edge of World War III.

Like Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Abraham Lincoln, President Trump understands that only a firm, courageous policy of strength will work in a dangerous world.

The message for this November is clear.

You can vote for weakness and war with President Biden, or you can vote for strength and peace with President Trump.

Let's make America safe, strong, and proud again with President Donald Trump.