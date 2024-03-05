Speaker Johnson, Take Note: A Putin Victory Would Be Disastrous for America
Speaker Johnson should lean into this historic moment, bring these bills together, and fight for passage. It would send a powerful message to Mr. Putin, our allies, and the world that America is still capable of projecting decisive power.
by Newt Gingrich
If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine becomes a victory for Russian aggression, it will have disastrous consequences for America and the world.
Imagine the world the day after Mr. Putin’s victorious entry into Kyiv (much like Hitler’s conquest of Paris in 1940).
The Iranians will be emboldened. Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban, and ISIS, will all celebrate the defeat of what Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called “the Great Satan” (he referred to Israel as “the Little Satan”).
