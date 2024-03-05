by Newt Gingrich

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine becomes a victory for Russian aggression, it will have disastrous consequences for America and the world.

Imagine the world the day after Mr. Putin’s victorious entry into Kyiv (much like Hitler’s conquest of Paris in 1940).

The Iranians will be emboldened. Hamas, Hezbollah, the Taliban, and ISIS, will all celebrate the defeat of what Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called “the Great Satan” (he referred to Israel as “the Little Satan”).

