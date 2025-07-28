by Newt Gingrich

New York’s Democratic mayoral nominee, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, has proposed a government-run grocery store chain. He says it would pay no rent or taxes — and magically sell food at a lower cost than commercial free enterprise stores.

Forget that this socialist, government-run grocery store would put small, local, largely minority- and legal immigrant-run shops and bodegas out of business. Never mind that it would devastate thousands of New York City’s small grocery owners.

Don’t consider that the math of running a totally government-run socialist grocery store will require a lot of money from hard working taxpayers. It will have to pay for a bureaucracy — and make up for the lost real estate and business tax revenue that would have come from privately owned stores.

Read More on NY Sun

Do you want access to more of Newt’s commentary? Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle to get even more involved in our nation’s happenings. If you join today, you’ll receive a free autographed copy of one of Newt’s best sellers.