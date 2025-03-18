by Newt Gingrich

Many people questioned the “Make America Healthy Again” mantra of the Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., when he first started talking about it.

The elites were skeptical. Some ridiculed the idea. Yet, it has clearly caught on with the American people.

America’s New Majority Project completed a poll early this month in which we explored some key health issues.

The American people clearly understand that something is profoundly wrong with our current health care system (it really operates as a sick care system).

