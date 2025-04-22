by Newt Gingrich

President Trump’s “big, beautiful” reconciliation bill is the key to an American economic boom. In thinking through the current debate over the bill, I was reminded of a key moment in the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire.”

Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. made an amazing film. Mr. Cruise played a desperate sports agent looking for a football player to represent, which was Mr. Gooding.

Mr. Cruise was nominated for best actor. Mr. Gooding won the Academy Award for best supporting actor. The movie was also nominated for best picture and best screenplay.

