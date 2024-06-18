by Newt Gingrich

If you need proof that the Biden administration is failing, look no further than your local grocery store. Once affordable novelties are now unbearably priced. Families everywhere are replacing staple brands with generic store brand products. The Biden administration has destroyed the US economy. If Joe Biden is re-elected, things will only get worse.

Latest Development: The prices of products and essentials have skyrocketed since the end of the Trump administration. Struggling families can barely survive, and those who were thriving during the Trump administration are now tightening their belts. This is a sign of a larger problem.

The US economy has historically been the model for developing and struggling nations. But today, it is a sinking ship. Gas has increased by almost $2 a gallon since Biden took office and products in stores are increasing by 30 percent to 40 percent. Goods such as eggs, flour, sugar, and butter are among those most affected. Families are likely spending up to $8,000 per year more than they did under the Trump administration. For perspective, the average paycheck in the United States has risen only about 14 percent since President Biden took office, but the cost of living has increased by 20.8% since February of 2020.

What this means for the election: Recent polling has shown that President Biden’s approval rating has fallen to a staggering 37.4 percent. This has some, including pollster Nate Silver, suggesting that it may even be time for Biden to drop out of the presidential bid all together. If voters are questioning who to choose in the 2024 election, their wallets may help make that choice for them.

Related Links to Inner Circle Content:

Biden’s Problems Are the Real Threats

Bidenflation at the Grocery Store

Watch More of Newt's Commentary Here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF0V7nvfhrs8XxGGwIig8IeO4J2cGJj_N Please comment, like, share and subscribe to Newt's YouTube Channel!

Newt's Latest Articles:

Newt's Latest Podcasts: